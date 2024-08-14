 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹2,766 Crore For 1,950 Disaster Mitigation Projects, Including Landslide Prevention And Flood Protection
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: In a recent meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved 1950 projects worth Rs 2,766 crore aimed at mitigating natural disasters. The projects include measures for landslide prevention, protection against electrical faults, flood protection walls, small bridge construction, drainage deepening, groundwater recharge, lake maintenance, and afforestation. Additionally, a decision was made to upgrade the State Emergency Response Center in the Ministry.

The meeting, held in the Cabinet Hall of the Secretariat, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and Principal Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department Sonia Sethi.

Chief Minister Shinde emphasized that funding shortages should not hinder disaster prevention measures and instructed that these projects be completed on time and to high quality standards. He also directed the acquisition of modern technology and equipment useful for disaster response.

The meeting decided to modernize the State Emergency Response Center using advanced technology and to enhance connectivity for each District Collector. Additionally, district emergency response centers will be upgraded with a fund of Rs 100 crore.

Furthermore, approval was granted for the State Landslide Management Plan, Village Panchayat Disaster Management Plan, Maharashtra State Heat Action Plan, and the Palghar-Vasai underground electrical line project.

