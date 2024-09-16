 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Today Amid Outrage Over VIP Culture
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Today Amid Outrage Over VIP Culture

Following a viral video showing the contrasting treatment of common people and VIPs during darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, an outrage is seen among devotees. Amid the intensifying annoyance, CM Maharastra Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal to offer his prayers on the occasion of ongoing Ganpati festival.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Videos From Lalbaugcha Raja Sparked Debate On VIP Culture During Darshan | X

Mumbai: The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja today (Monday, September 16), the legacy Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai to offer his prayers. However, the visit comes at a time when people are outraged over the contrasting treatment for ordinary devotees and VIPs.

Amid the intensifying annoyance, Shinde has planned his visit. It is known that the CM as the head of the state has his entourage and security. Meanwhile, it will be Shinde's second visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, as he had accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Ganpati darshan last week. Shah was in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Complaint Filed Against Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

Meanwhile, two Bombay High Court lawyers on Sunday lodged a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police, accusing the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal of discriminating between VIPs and common people during darshan. 

The lawyers, Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, expressed outrage at the unequal treatment, which they argue has been occurring repeatedly over the years. They have requested the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to investigate the matter and have also sent copies of their complaint to the State Commission for Women, State Human Rights Commission, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Bombay High Court and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The complaint highlights the harsh treatment meted out to vulnerable groups such as children, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons, who are allegedly mistreated and even beaten by pandal workers.

No Response From Authorities

The government, municipal corporation or the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Pandal has yet not officially responded to the viral video showing the contrasting treatment to ordinary devotees and VIPs, and the outrage over VIP culture for offering prayers to Bappa.

