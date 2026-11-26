CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Mumbai’s Second Model Sub-Registrar Office At Mafatlal Chambers, Lower Parel | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate Mumbai’s second model sub-registrar office (SRO) at Mafatlal Chambers, Lower Parel, today. Maharashtra plans 60 such offices modelled on passport service centres to make registration convenient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

Four existing centres have registered 674 documents: Revolution Mall, Kothrud, Pune (329 since August); Crosswind Apartment, Nagpur (301); Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai (eight); and Trade Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (36). The latter three became operational in September.

Digital Registration Under Revenue Mission

Launched under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Mission on September 17, 2025, following Fadnavis’ directions, the Registration and Stamps Department’s initiative envisages technology-driven registration under government oversight.

Model SROs will offer digital document verification, token-based queue management, waiting lounges, digital displays, dedicated help desks, accessible facilities for persons with disabilities, toilets and drinking water, ensuring better crowd management, shorter waiting periods and greater consistency.

The service remains optional, with regular government Sub-Registrar Offices charging no additional service fee. Model SRO users will pay a government-approved premium of Rs 5,217.96 per registered document, inclusive of GST.

60 Centres To Be Established In Phases

VFS Global Services Private Limited, the lowest bidder, has secured a five-year contract to establish and manage 60 centres. Bahwan Cybertek Private Limited and Ashoka Purestudy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. also participated in the e-tendering process.

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The first phase comprises five offices – two in Mumbai and one each in Pune, Thane and Nagpur. Four have started operations. The second phase envisages 25 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The final phase will cover district headquarters of the remaining 30 districts, taking the total to 60.

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