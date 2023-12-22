Mumbai Cloud Seeding Initiative: Bengaluru Firms & Kharghar Company Submit Bids To Tackle Air Pollution Through Artificial Rain

Mumbai air pollution |

Mumbai: Three Bengaluru-based firms and company from Kharghar have submitted their expression of interest (EOI) for cloud seeding in Mumbai. The experiment will be conducted to reduce air pollution in the city through artificial rain.

The tender was floated on November 30, for submission of global expressions of interest ended on December 15. However, to attract more interested bidders, the deadline was extended to December 22. My Avani Infratech from Captgiri - Karnataka, Wg CDR KT Sebastian (retd.), Agni Aero Sports Adventure Academy (p) Ltd and Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP- all three companies from Bengaluru; and Plutous Technology solutions in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, submitted their bids.

BMC to scrutinise bids

A reputed firm which has experience of undertaking cloud seeding in the last three years was asked to submit their bid. The bids of this firm will now be scrutinised by the BMC. "The air quality index is uncertain, so as a precautionary measure we are keeping the option of cloud seeding open. We will study the project in detail and then go ahead," said a senior civic official.

The selected firm will have to conduct cloud seeding whenever air pollution rises in the city and the situation is favourable for it. Following the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body is also in talks with a Dubai-based company which has expertise in this field. Cloud seeding is a technique aimed at enhancing the probability of rain. The first experiment of cloud seeding in 2009 failed to augment water in Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes, where a Rs 8 crore experiment was conducted.