Mumbai News: BMC Takes Action Against 88 Violators For Bonfire Offences As City Battles Worsening Air Quality

Mumbai air pollution | Salman Ansari

After facing criticism from citizens and the high court over air pollution in Mumbai, the BMC has implemented air pollution mitigation measures and directed its officers to rigorously enforce them. The BMC has also imposed a ban on lighting bonfires, and despite this, some individuals violated the rule. As a response, the BMC has taken action against 88 people, fining each violator ₹100 for lighting bonfires at night.

Observing that people were burning garbage, wood, plywood, plastic materials, and vehicle tires to light bonfires, the BMC noted that this contributed to air pollution in the city. Many violators were identified as security guards at construction sites and watchmen of societies and hotels.

The BMC has urged societies and contractors to provide warm clothing to their security guards to protect them from the winter cold. Officials state that the number of actions against bonfires will increase in Mumbai in the future.

BMC forms teams to implement pollution control norms

To enforce air pollution control norms in Mumbai, the BMC has formed teams of officers in every ward, with the Assistant Municipal Commissioner leading the team. The teams, which include assistant engineers, police personnel, and clean-up marshals, visit construction sites to take actions such as issuing warning notices, imposing penalties, and issuing stop-work notices against violators.

In October, the BMC had imposed a complete ban on burning garbage at open places, including dumping grounds. With the onset of winter, the air quality index in Mumbai is deteriorating, and the approximately 6,000 construction sites in the city are major contributors to air pollution.

BMC's guidelines

In October, the BMC introduced guidelines, including water-fogging during loading and unloading of materials at construction sites, to curb pollution. Water-sprinkling on debris from construction sites was mandated to prevent the generation of airborne particulate matter. The BMC also required the deployment of sensor-based air pollution monitors at work sites. Construction projects over one acre and more than 70 meters high were directed to erect 35-foot-high tin or metal sheets, while sites spanning one acre must install at least 25-foot-high sheets. For BMC worksites and ongoing metro worksites, 25-foot-high barricades were mandated.