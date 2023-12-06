Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Stays Moderate At 133; Colaba Continues To Breathe Poorly | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday with a thin layer of smog in the atmosphere. The city had been witnessing clear skies in the morning for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 21°C to 26°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 25.2°C while the humidity was 78%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 133.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 238 AQI Poor

Andheri: 110 AQI Moderate

Malad: 151 AQI Moderate

BKC: 121 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 153 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 139 AQI Moderate

Worli: 91 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 118 AQI Moderate