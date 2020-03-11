Mumbai: Classrooms function inside poultry farm after construction of new school structure gets delayed

In shocking an incident, a school in Badlapur has been functioning inside a poultry farm after the construction of the new school structure got delayed. Due to the lack of amenities, students are forced to sleep in the poultry.
As per a report by Nav Shakti, the Madh tribal ashram school located near Dari Ghat in Badlapur which has been paying all its dues and rent to the state government, but yet failed to get proper school structure and better amenities. The locals have alleged that the state government spends money on other schools but has ignored the Madh tribal ashram school.
The school has around 362 students, but they have to face a lot of trouble as the school doesn't even have basic amenities. The school bathroom doors are broken and due to lack of amenities students have to sleep in the poultry. The Forest Department has provided alternative land for the school, but it is yet to be constructed.
"Although the Forest Department has provided alternative land for the school, it is not yet constructed. The only reason for this is that the poultry owner gets Rs 43,898 per month, so the construction of the new building is being deliberately ignored," Satishchandra Gharat, Deputy Taluka chief, Shiv Sena told the Nav Shakti.
