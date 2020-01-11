Man dies in Badlapur cylinder blast

Thane: An 18-year-old labourer was killed after an explosion that occurred while filling Nitrogen gas in a fire extinguisher cylinder at a private firm in Badlapur, on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Woodpecker India Fire Services, which deals in fire-fighting equipments and is situated in Manjarli area in Badlapur.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Ganesh Mahaske (18), who is a resident of Badlapur and works as a labourer in the firm.

Badlapur fire station officials said, "We received a call at around 12 pm about the explosion. We rushed a fire tender to the spot."

Police said that the deceased Ganesh and Bharat Koli (22) were filling nitrogen gas in a fire extinguisher machine. Due to the high pressure in the fire extinguisher, an explosion took place. Ganesh suffered chest injuries and collapsed on the floor and was lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, Koli informed the locals and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on admission.

Badlapur West police said, "Based on the investigation, we learned that the owner Gaurav Birade was negligent as he had not provided the staff proper training and safety equipments like hand gloves, helmet and others. We booked a case of negligence and for causing death. Later, we arrested him."