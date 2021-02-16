Mumbai: Civic wards put housing societies on notice; rise in COVID-19 cases from high-rises as opposed to slums

Mumbai: Given the steady spike in the number of new corona cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards, both in western and central suburbs, have started sending circulars/advisories to housing societies, asking them to adopt 'Covid-appropriate behaviour'. The civic body has appealed to housing societies to minimise the entry of outsiders.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said, local ward officials have been instructed to send notices to housing societies and residential buildings to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. "We have asked ward officers to take a call depending on the situation in their wards. However, it is an appeal to citizens to stay alert and take precautions. In many residential buildings, people are flouting the Covid safety protocols," Kakani said.

To arrest the spread of cases, the civic body has started to warn residents to either abide by the norms or be ready to face yet another lockdown. It has also issued new guidelines /advisories for residential societies, saying more cases are being reported from residential buildings than slums.

Ward officials are saying they have noticed that Covid-19 norms and physical distancing norms were being rampantly flouted by most citizens and this was causing a rise in cases.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "It has been noticed that majority of commuters travelling on locals are not wearing masks. This will force us to take harsh decisions and act against those flouting Covid norms, as the number of cases are on rise now. We cannot afford to let the situation go out of control. Hence, we will review the situation and take preventive measures."

Authorities have issued stringent guidelines to societies and have begun testing hawkers in many wards and have stepped up the number of screenings and tests. "We have not issued guideline to housing societies but have started conducting more tests and screenings. Our focus is on early detection and early treatment," said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of G north ward (Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar).

“We have asked housing societies to strictly minimise the entry of outsiders, implement thermal screening and ensure testing of high-risk contacts. Society chairmen should ensure strict home isolation for mild Covid cases and high-risk contacts. They should also inform about arrivals from corona-affected countries who have not undergone mandatory Covid testing. Symptomatic patients should be directed to the nearest municipal dispensary. Get maximum residents (especially those above 50 years of age) tested for Covid-19 in testing camps organised by the BMC ,” said S Dhonde, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P south ward (Goregaon).

Meanwhile, the BMC has also stepped up testing of high-risk contacts (HRCs) to arrest the spread. Civic officials have now initiated door-to-door testing of HRCs through mobile vans.