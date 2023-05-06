Mumbai: Civic hospital in Sion denies treatment to rail accident victim

photo for representation

At a time when the BMC is focusing on improving health infrastructure by strengthening peripheral hospitals, a rail accident victim was made to run from one civic hospital to another for treatment. Ajay Singh, 26, suffered serious leg injuries while trying to board a running local train at the Kandivali station on May 3.

He was rushed to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (also known as Sion Hospital) but was refused treatment as doctors said that the hospital was “overburdened” and there were “pending surgeries' ', alleged Singh's friend who accompanied him. After much ado, he was finally admitted to the state-run Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy Hospital where he underwent an operation and his right leg was amputated.

Sion hospital refuses treatment

Recalling the harrowing experience, patient's friend Jobanjit Singh said they first took the victim to the Shatabdi Hospital where doctors gave him treatment. Owing to grave injuries which required a major surgery, he was referred to the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM), Sion.

“My friend Ajay had suffered severe injuries in legs due to which he required major surgeries which were not available at the Shatabdi Hospital. So we took him to the Sion hospital, however, the doctor refused to treat him despite seeing his condition. We were asked to go to another hospital,” Jobanjit said.

He further said “We didn't have any option so we went to the KEM Hospital but looking at the crowd and chaos at the emergency ward, we took him to the JJ Hospital where doctors immediately started the treatment.”

Problem of plenty

A senior doctor from the Sion Hospital said the numbers of inpatients as well as outpatients are increasing on a daily basis due to which two of five patients are refused admission or treatment.

“Patient burden is more at the BMC hospitals due to which treating all patients gets difficult. When Ajay was brought to the hospital there were already 2-3 patients who were also critical and had to undergo surgery. Hence, the doctor asked Ajay's relative to wait until tomorrow,” he said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Sion hospital dean was unavailable for comment.

Slamming the BMC, health experts pointed out that the civic body has an annual health budget of more than Rs4,000 crore still the condition of hospitals are pathetic. “Every time, patient load can't be blamed. If hospital infrastructure is improved and peripheral hospitals are strengthened the patient will not have to run from pillar to post. There have been several complaints against doctors or hospital authorities but no action has been taken. The BMC should think seriously about improving health infrastructure. Just the budget is passed every year, but public health-related proposals have been stagnant for many years,” experts said.