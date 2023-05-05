Mumbai: Court directs urgent special arrangements to take 74-yr-old ailing prisoner to hospital

File Image

A special court has directed that Humayun Merchant, an undertrial accused in a money laundering case and currently lodged in Taloja jail since end-2019, be taken to the hospital at his own cost with urgent special arrangements to ensure he receives timely and proper medical treatment. This decision comes after the 74-year-old had sought temporary bail to receive treatment as an undertrial, citing inadequate medical attention and deteriorating health.

Merchant had explained to the court the procedural and practical difficulties in accessing treatment as a prisoner, highlighting the dependence on police escort to take prisoners to hospital and the subsequent delays caused by the process. The court noted that it had previously ordered the provision of requisite treatment, but this was not being followed due to the jail authority's dependence on the police providing agency, which never provided full escort to take prisoners to court and hospital.

The court acknowledged Merchant's submissions, which indicate that he is not receiving proper treatment, particularly given his age. It further noted that the trial in his case had not proceeded due to non-compliance with the law, making it unlikely that the trial will begin soon. In light of this, the court emphasized that timely and proper medical treatment is a valuable right of undertrial prisoners and directed the jail superintendent to make special arrangements to take Merchant to the hospital for eight days at his own expense. While refusing temporary bail, the court's decision ensures that Merchant receives the required tests and medical aid to address his health issues.

