 Navi Mumbai: Unidentified man commits suicide in Taloja
Navi Mumbai: Unidentified man commits suicide in Taloja

According to police, the identity of the deceased could not be established. He was found on the 11th floor of BG Shirke Construction Side at Taloja Phase 2.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Unidentified man commits suicide in Taloja | PTI

A 24-year-old man was found hanging at a construction site in Taloja phase two on Friday. The person was hanging from the ceiling fan using nylon rope, said police.

Identity of the deceased could not be established

The man was around 24 years old with a dark complexion, medium build, black hair, a straight nose, and a prominent face. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope from the ceiling in the hall of room number 1106 due to unknown reasons.

The police appealed to citizens that anyone having details on the incident should inform them at the Taloja Police Station by calling 022-27412333 or PSI Sunil Gurav on 9403442042.

