 Mumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch

Mumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch

The man seemed in an inebriated state and was miffed with the loco pilot as to why he stopped the train and didn't run him over.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

A local train on the Western Line had to be stopped as a man tried to commit suicide by standing alongside the railway track.

The man seemed in an inebriated state and was miffed with the loco pilot as to why he stopped the train and didn't run him over.

He was even requesting the pilot to start the train and run him over but in vain. Later he was seen arguing with the loco pilot saying, "why didn't you run over me, why did you stop."

The incident occured around 10.46 pm at the Prabhadevi station.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch

Mumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch

Maharashtra records over 900 Covid cases, 3 deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Maharashtra records over 900 Covid cases, 3 deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 9 for maintenance work; check details

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 9 for maintenance work; check details

Maharashtra Judge Ambatkar succumbs to accident injuries after 17 days

Maharashtra Judge Ambatkar succumbs to accident injuries after 17 days

‘Big day for Ram bhakts’: CM Shinde flags off train to Ayodhya from Thane

‘Big day for Ram bhakts’: CM Shinde flags off train to Ayodhya from Thane