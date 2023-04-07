Mumbai: Train stops at Prabhadevi station as drunk man tries to die by suicide on track; watch

A local train on the Western Line had to be stopped as a man tried to commit suicide by standing alongside the railway track.

The man seemed in an inebriated state and was miffed with the loco pilot as to why he stopped the train and didn't run him over.

He was even requesting the pilot to start the train and run him over but in vain. Later he was seen arguing with the loco pilot saying, "why didn't you run over me, why did you stop."

The incident occured around 10.46 pm at the Prabhadevi station.

