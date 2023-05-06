 Mumbai: MU postpones MMS semester 1 exam for online, distance learning students
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: The first semester examinations for the Master's in Management Studies (MMS) from the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has been postponed by Mumbai University. The tests were originally slated to begin on May 16.

This came after students enrolled in the distance programme complained about not receiving prescribed learning materials for certain subjects of the course, which MU launched last academic year.

According to a MU official, six of the eight disciplines in the first semester have books, and the learning material for the other two subjects is available online. The official further stated that the online content will be made available to students in paper form soon. The new exam dates for MMS students have not yet been announced.

