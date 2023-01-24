Mumbai: MU IDOL begins admissions for various courses; read details here

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: University of Mumbai’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has commenced with its admissions for various courses today, January 24, 2023, for the January session. The admissions are to go on till 15th February 2023. Students can complete their education remotely by enrolling in the session which will span from January to December 2023. Admissions have been opened up for BA, BCom, MA, MCom, and MA Education courses.

‘UGC approved’ till January 2026

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning at Mumbai University has also been approved for January session admission in the year 2022. The UGC has approved IDOL for five years until January 2026 as MU secured a NAAC grade of A++ and 3.65 points. This approval is valid for 20 courses.

Admission in Semester Method

July marked the beginning of the semester pattern at IDOL. The semester system was implemented for the first, second, and third years of BA and BCom, as well as the first and second years of MA and MCom, in the January session. Sociology can also be included in the subject. MA Education programmes are also available to students. Accounts and Management are two groups of subjects available to students in MCom.

Divisional sub-centers

Idol has departmental centres in Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi where admission information and study materials are available. A centre is to open shortly in Palghar.

