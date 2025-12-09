 Mumbai Civic Health: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Cooper Hospital After Safety & Hygiene Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Civic Health: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Cooper Hospital After Safety & Hygiene Complaints

Mumbai Civic Health: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Cooper Hospital After Safety & Hygiene Complaints

In the wake of repeated complaints regarding patient safety, security lapses, hygiene issues, and infrastructure shortcomings, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday visited Dr R. N. Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, to conduct a detailed inspection of medical services and facilities.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspects Cooper Hospital, orders tighter security and facility upgrades | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Dec 09: In the wake of repeated complaints regarding patient safety, security lapses, hygiene issues, and infrastructure shortcomings, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday visited Dr R. N. Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, to conduct a detailed inspection of medical services and facilities.

Concerns Over Security & Overcrowding

The visit comes amid growing concerns over incidents of misbehaviour with medical staff, rising footfall of unauthorised attendants, overcrowding in emergency wards, and the need to strengthen hospital security and surveillance systems.

Directives Issued for Security and Surveillance

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

During the inspection, Gagrani instructed hospital authorities to tighten security arrangements, implement a strict visitor management system, and bring the entire hospital premises under CCTV surveillance. He also directed that problems faced by patients must be resolved immediately and on a priority basis.

Departments Reviewed During Inspection

The Commissioner reviewed key departments including the casualty (emergency) ward, general and specialty wards, maternity section, paediatric unit, operation theatres, cath lab, laboratories, and medicine distribution centre. He assessed emergency response systems, cleanliness, availability of beds, medicine stocks, and the registration process.

Infrastructure, Manpower & Equipment Scrutiny

Gagrani also sought detailed updates on pending repair works, medical equipment status, manpower availability, and technical issues. He set strict timelines for completing infrastructure upgrades and strengthening sanitation and biomedical waste management.

Patient Feedback Taken for Immediate Action

Interacting with patients, he gathered feedback on treatment timelines, cleanliness, water supply, electricity, and toilet facilities, and directed officials to take immediate corrective steps based on the inputs received.

Hospital Under Criticism After Safety Lapses

Cooper Hospital has recently come under scrutiny following serious operational challenges, including biomedical waste mismanagement, sanitation failures, staff shortages, and administrative instability.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had issued a show-cause notice after inspections revealed improper segregation of infectious waste, hazardous dumping practices, and non-functional sewage treatment facilities.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MPCB Issues Show-Cause Notice To Cooper Hospital For Biomedical Waste Mismanagement,...
article-image

Shocking Cases of Negligence Reported Earlier

The hospital has also faced backlash over multiple patient safety incidents. Several patients reportedly fell from hospital beds, including a 75-year-old woman from the female ward. In other alarming cases, elderly patients were allegedly bitten by rats inside hospital wards, with images of the injuries going viral, raising serious questions about hygiene, pest control, and patient safety protocols.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Repeated Patient Falls At Cooper Hospital Raise Alarms; 75-Year-Old Woman Injured In...
article-image

Senior Officials Present During Visit

Senior officials including Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, Dean Dr Sudhir Medhekar, and Medical Superintendent Dev Shetty were present during the visit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate

Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For...

Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For...