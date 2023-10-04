Mumbai Civic Authorities Instruct Ward Commissioners to Form Joint Squads for Mosquito Control | representative pic

Mumbai: In response to the city recording 1,360 cases of malaria and 1,313 cases of dengue in September, civic authorities in Mumbai have directed assistant commissioners to establish joint squads in their respective wards. These squads will conduct drives against mosquitoes and eradicate breeding spots infested with malaria and dengue larvae. Despite the ongoing monsoon drive by the BMC to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sites, the city has witnessed a rise in cases. Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde has mandated the formation of joint squads comprising insecticide, solid waste management, and health department officials at the ward level. Coordination efforts will also include creating awareness among the public, with specific instructions given to the Solid Waste Management department.

Read Also Thane Civic Authorities Hold Meeting To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Scarce Rainfall Risk

1.06 lakh breeding spots destroyed

The BMC's insecticide department has destroyed 1.06 lakh breeding spots infested with malaria and dengue larvae since January. Additionally, the BMC introduced the 'Mumbai Against Dengue' app last year, containing information on infested spots and preventive measures against mosquito breeding. An official from the insecticide department stated that joint actions involving Pest Control, medical officers of health, SWM, and maintenance department staff will be conducted in slum and slum-like areas to remove potential breeding sites. Intensive indoor thermal fumigation will be carried out in localities where vector breeding is detected and where dengue patients reside.

Statistics from January 1 to October 3 are as follows:

Malaria Control:

Number of Houses Inspected: 20,03,274

Number of Containers Inspected: 1,99,07,822

Number of Anopheles Mosquito Breeding Spots Destroyed: 11,701

Dengue Control:

Number of Houses Inspected: 1,27,05,386

Number of Containers Inspected: 5,96,391

Number of Aedes Mosquito Breeding Spots Destroyed: 94,997

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)