Mumbai News: BMC Identifies Thousands Of Mosquito Breeding Sites, Takes Legal Action To Control Dengue & Malaria Outbreaks

The insecticide department of the BMC has found 3,982 breeding spots infested with larvae of malaria and 26,132 spots of dengue in last month. The notice was served to 11,174 residential and commercial complexes between January to July who have failed to maintain their premises in mosquito proof conditions.

Among these, 554 cases were filed in court for those failing to prevent mosquito breeding and collecting a fine of Rs.10.16 lakhs.

The BMC has undertaken special measures to control spread of Aedes aegypti, the principal vector for transmission of diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, etc. The civic team of insecticide department identified high risk areas for dengue and all potential breeding sources for aedes mosquito were checked and either removed or treated.

"Odd article removal programs are conducted in slum and slum like areas in joint actions of Pest Control, medical officer of health, Solid waste management and maintenance department. Intensive indoor thermal fumigation is carried out in localities where vector breeding is detected as well as where dengue patients are residing. We have also issuing letters to all societies and commercial premises for taking necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding in their premises. These include removal of odd articles kept in the open which might collect rainwater," said a civic official.

August 1 - 31

Malaria control

No. of Houses inspected :31,634

No. of Anopheles mosquito breeding detected : 3982

Dengue Control

No. of Houses inspected : 18,29,787

No. of containers inspected : 19,49,439

No. of Aedes mosquito breeding detected : 26,132

Fogging Activity

No. of Machine fillings operated : 31,828

Total No. of Building premises fogged : 94,576

Total No. of Huts Fogged : 1,21,483

Legal Action (Jan to July 2023)

No. of notices issued - 11174

No. of court cases filed : 554

Amount of fine recovered : Rs.10,16,500