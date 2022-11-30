Mumbai: CIU seizes banned e-cigarettes, toys, branded cosmetics worth ₹3 crore

The banned e-cigarette seized at Mumbai airport |

Mumbai: The Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) at JNCH, Nhava Sheva has seized banned e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes refills, Riflescopes toys and branded cosmetics worth ₹3 crores concealed in a consignment of 12 metric tonnes of brooms and brushes seized from 40 feet container.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier, merely two weeks ago, the Precious Cargo Customs Clearance Centre had intercepted a consignment of 169.769kg antiques worth Rs 2,048,936 but undervalued at Rs1,01,23,813.

The smuggled artefacts sourced from prominent London-based antique dealer Michael Sedler Antiques Ltd included Hungarian tea and coffee sets and trays in silver, candelabra and cocktail bar sets.

CIU JNCH intercepted a 40 ft. container declared to contain Brooms & Brushes (12MTs). On examination, E-cigarettes & E-cigarettes Refills, Riflescopes toys and branded Cosmetics totally worth ₹ 3 crores were found concealed. Entire goods were seized. Further investigation is on. pic.twitter.com/vKP7Gff9NU — Nhava Sheva Customs (@jnchcustoms) November 30, 2022