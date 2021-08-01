Mumbai: City's crime rate surges by 42%

The city's crime rate is on the rise this year compared to the corresponding period last year. While the police attribute this rise to the increasing number of lockdown violations registered by the cops, the rise is not limited to lockdown violations. Almost all the crime heads have shown an increase this year, compared to the previous year. Unemployment is also one of the main reasons for the rising crime rate of the city.

As per the figures, till June 30, this year, the city reported a total of 43,372 cases while by June-end last year, the city had reported 24,847 cases, a rise of over 42 percent. This year the police have been booking people for violations of pandemic guidelines since the beginning of the year while last year it started only after March 20, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The police attribute this rise to cases of lockdown violations; however, all the crime heads have shown rise as compared to that of last year.

Till the end of June this year, the city reported 93 murders, while there were 72 murders in the corresponding period last year. In 2020, the city recorded 157 attempt to murder cases till June end, while till June end this year, the count was at 204. Cases of chain snatching, robbery as well as dacoity have also shown increased, this year 63 cases of chain snatching, 345 robberies and 9 dacoity cases were recorded till June end, while last year the city reported 56 chain snatching, 268 robberies and 5 dacoity incidents.

Till end of June this year, the city has reported 784 cases of house breakings while last year the cases stood at 664 during the corresponding period. Last year till the first six months 1,509 theft cases were registered in the city while this year the number have touched 2,031.

Motor vehicle thefts have also shown a rise, this year 1,621 vehicles have been stolen in the first six months while last year the number stood at 1,118. While rioting cases have jumped from 144 last year to 158 this year.

Cases of crime against women are no different and have risen compared to that of a year ago. This year the city reported 475 rape cases till June 30 while last year the count of rape cases were at 324, last year the city reported 900 molestations which rose to 939 this year.

On a positive side, the detection rate of the city Police have also increased, this year out of 43,372 cases registered by the police 36,998 cases have been detected with detection rate of 85 percent while last year detection rate stood at 75 percent, of the 24,847 cases they had registered, police managed to solve 18,981 cases.