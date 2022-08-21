Mumbai: City to witness less rainfall for next few days

Photo: ANI

Mumbai will continue to experience less rainfall for the next few days due to the lack of favourable monsoon systems and the shifting of ‘depression’ formed near Odisha and the Bay of Bengal towards the northern regions.

According to Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist and Vice President at the weather forecaster Skymet, “The depression has moved from the northeast side of the country towards Rajasthan and it will further move towards south Pakistan, therefore, its effect on coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai is almost negligible. There will be only light rain over Mumbai for the next two days, with the possibility of heavy spells only at isolated places.”

“There is a possibility of a further significant decrease in the rainfall over Mumbai after 2-3 days due to the lack of a favourable monsoon system like a trough or depression. Once such a system develops, the city and its nearby regions will witness good rainfall,” added Palawat.

The city has been experiencing less intensity of rainfall on most days in August due to various monsoonal conditions. However, due to high-speed winds, Mumbai has witnessed improved air days, as the quality of air remained ‘good’ since the onset of the monsoon.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Sunday was 25.6 °C and the maximum was 28.8°C, also the relative humidity was 81 per cent, while Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.0 °C and a maximum temperature of 29.0°C with a relative humidity of 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 14, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 43, 24, and 22 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.