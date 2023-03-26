Mumbai: City to see mercury dip in coming days, says IMD

AFP

Mumbai has been experiencing good air days in the ‘satisfactory’ category for a week now due to the unseasonal showers of rainfall after almost four months of ‘poor’ air. The city also woke up to a cooler morning temperature as the minimum temperature of the city at 19 degrees Celsius is also currently 2-3 degrees lower than normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of temperatures going down further since there are chances of cloudy skies within the coming week.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 78 in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday, compared to other days since November last year, which recorded an average of more than 200 AQI 'poor'. However, according to experts as the skies become clear and the temperature of the city will begin to rise, the dust and air pollutants will also suspend in the atmosphere causing the air quality to return back to poor conditions.

According to the IMD, the city may witness cloudy skies and lower temperatures for the coming week, as there is a possibility of cloud formation due to a weather system in the Arabian sea. Mumbai on Sunday recorded a low minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees lower than expected.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.5 degrees Celsius, with 70% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 22.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity.