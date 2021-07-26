Mumbai: City to get 60 more speed cameras soon

If everything goes as planned, then soon 60 new speed cameras will be installed at accident-prone and speeding points across the city.

The move will help to reduce the number of accidents due to over-speeding. Currently, there are around 80 speed cameras installed across the city.

According to the traffic police, motorists know where the speed cameras are placed. So, they tend to slow down before approaching a camera. However, after passing it, they continue to speed up again.

In order to deter these errant motorists, the traffic police officials have decided to increase the number of speeding cameras and not to declare where the new ones will be placed so that they can crack the whip on errant motorists.

The traffic officials have already identified various locations where these new cameras will be installed. Most of these locations have either witnessed high accident rate due to overspending or people have complained of motorists racing.

Already there are 80 speed cameras installed across the city at J J flyover, Marine Drive, along the Western and Eastern Express highways, Freeway and on Bandra-Worli sealink.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the traffic department has confirmed this. He said that currently, the city has 5,400 surveillance cameras.

Recently, the police installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) at all the entry points.

These cameras help detect stolen vehicle entering the city through their number plates. The cameras are connected using a software that will continue to update the list of stolen vehicles across the state.