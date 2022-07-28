e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: City reports 281 COVID-19 cases, one death

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
File Image

Mumbai reported 281 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,123,915.

One death was also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 281

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 272

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,02,462

Overall Recovery Rate - 98%

Total Active Pts. - 1,806

Doubling Rate - 3,114 Days

Growth Rate (21th July - 27th July)- 0.022%

