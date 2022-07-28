Mumbai: City reports 281 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai reported 281 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,123,915.
One death was also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 281
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 272
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,02,462
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 1,806
Doubling Rate - 3,114 Days
Growth Rate (21th July - 27th July)- 0.022%
