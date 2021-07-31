Mumbai: City records marginal rise in cases with 346 new infections

The city recorded a marginal rise in Covid cases on Saturday, with 346 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours compared to 323 cases reported on Friday. Also, nine people succumbed to the virus. With this, the total count in the city stands at 7,34,781, while the fatalities are now 15,889. Moreover, the doubling rate increased to 1,465 days, while the weekly growth rate is at 0.05%.

The state also witnessed a slight rise in Covid cases on Saturday, with 6,959 new infections and 224 fatalities, pushing its tally to 63,03,715, with 1,32,791 deaths.

However, the Covid fatality rate has been 2% for the last three months.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, advisor of the state on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread of the virus. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates,” said Salunkhe.

Senior health officials said that it is hard to pinpoint the exact reasons causing the thick tail, but there are several factors that could be contributing to it. “Lack of adherence to protocols like sanitising, not wearing masks and overcrowding could be some of the reasons. Besides, the population density, mobility, migration and lurking variants of the virus could be driving the thick tail,” he said.