Mumbai: City records 259 Covid cases; state also sees drop in infections

The city has reported less than 300 Covid cases on Monday, with 259 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,35,371. It is the lowest single-day count reported since April 24 when 242 cases were recorded. Meanwhile, nine people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, increasing the death toll to 15,908.

The state also witnessed a drop in cases on Monday, with 4,869 new infections and 90 Covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 63,15,063, with 1,33,038 fatalities till now. Moreover, the recovery rate has touched 96.65%, with 61,03,325 patients recovered and discharged since the pandemic.

Senior officer from the state health department said that the trend indicated a decline in infections. But some districts are still a matter of concern as more than 80% cases have been reported from rural districts. Dr. Rahul Pandit, member of state task force, said, “The daily cases have gone down, but slowly.”

“The 11 districts continue to be a cause for concern as cases are not going down. The state has been focusing on these districts and efforts are on to bring the numbers under control. This is also the reason they will not get any relaxations for now,” said a senior official.