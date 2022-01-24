Mumbai: City logs 1,857 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

In a dramatic dip, Mumbai on Monday reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.
Check out the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1857
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 503
Total Recovered Pts. - 9,96,289
Overall Recovery Rate - 96%
Total Active Pts. - 21142
Doubling Rate - 144 Days
Growth Rate (17 Jan - 23 Jan)- 0.47%
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 24, 2022
24th January, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/OqyEJbqtRg
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:04 PM IST