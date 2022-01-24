Mumbai: City logs 1,857 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

In a dramatic dip, Mumbai on Monday reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Check out the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1857

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 503

Total Recovered Pts. - 9,96,289

Overall Recovery Rate - 96%

Total Active Pts. - 21142

Doubling Rate - 144 Days

Growth Rate (17 Jan - 23 Jan)- 0.47%

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:04 PM IST