Mumbai: City gears up for Maghi Ganapati; fest fervour to begin from Jan 25

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir, Mumbai |

Mumbai: The city will soak in the Ganapati fest fervour again from Jan 25. Maghi Ganapati, considered as the birthday of Lord Ganapati, will be celebrated with devotional zeal.

“We got our Ganapati idol yesterday. It has been made by the same person who makes the Lalbaugcha Ganapati. Our idol is for seven days and this is the 18th year,” said Nikhil Gudhekar, president of Charkopcha Raja Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal of the nine-foot tall Ganapati fame. The Mandal organises various bhajan, haldi-kumkum and social events during this period.

“This is Ganapati’s real birthday. Mother Parvati made him from the dirt of her body and since it is in the month of Maghi it’s called Maghi Ganapati. He has different names for different Yugas. The one we celebrate in September is the one in which Lord Ganesha says that whoever prays to him in Bhadrapad month will not have ‘sankat’ (problems) and hence it is also called Chaturthi,” said Dhananjay Palsule, a priest.

The one being celebrated in September was made popular by Lokmanya Tilak to mobilise people for the freedom struggle. “During September, many people get Ganapati at their homes. I thought why not during Maghi?,” said Rahul Patel, who has a theme inspired by Kantara. “I made a Varaha Avatar from Ganapati this time as it has been trending as a theme,” said Mr Patel, who lives in Santacruz. Ritesh R Deorukhkar, a calligraphist, on the other hand, has made Ganapati’s theme keeping his persona of Aksharadipati in mind.

Read Also &TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)