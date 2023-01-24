e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: City gears up for Maghi Ganapati; fest fervour to begin from Jan 25

Mumbai: City gears up for Maghi Ganapati; fest fervour to begin from Jan 25

The city will soak in the Ganapati fest fervour again from Jan 25. Maghi Ganapati, considered as the birthday of Lord Ganapati, will be celebrated with devotional zeal

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir, Mumbai |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The city will soak in the Ganapati fest fervour again from Jan 25. Maghi Ganapati, considered as the birthday of Lord Ganapati, will be celebrated with devotional zeal.

“We got our Ganapati idol yesterday. It has been made by the same person who makes the Lalbaugcha Ganapati. Our idol is for seven days and this is the 18th year,” said Nikhil Gudhekar, president of Charkopcha Raja Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal of the nine-foot tall Ganapati fame. The Mandal organises various bhajan, haldi-kumkum and social events during this period.

“This is Ganapati’s real birthday. Mother Parvati made him from the dirt of her body and since it is in the month of Maghi it’s called Maghi Ganapati. He has different names for different Yugas. The one we celebrate in September is the one in which Lord Ganesha says that whoever prays to him in Bhadrapad month will not have ‘sankat’ (problems) and hence it is also called Chaturthi,” said Dhananjay Palsule, a priest.

The one being celebrated in September was made popular by Lokmanya Tilak to mobilise people for the freedom struggle. “During September, many people get Ganapati at their homes. I thought why not during Maghi?,” said Rahul Patel, who has a theme inspired by Kantara. “I made a Varaha Avatar from Ganapati this time as it has been trending as a theme,” said Mr Patel, who lives in Santacruz. Ritesh R Deorukhkar, a calligraphist, on the other hand, has made Ganapati’s theme keeping his persona of Aksharadipati in mind.

Read Also
&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: City gears up for Maghi Ganapati; fest fervour to begin from Jan 25

Mumbai: City gears up for Maghi Ganapati; fest fervour to begin from Jan 25

Mumbai: Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl; builder, contractor booked for...

Mumbai: Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl; builder, contractor booked for...

Elgar Parishad case: Taloja jail to provide computer access to Surendra Gadling and Arun Ferreira

Elgar Parishad case: Taloja jail to provide computer access to Surendra Gadling and Arun Ferreira

Mumbai: BMC seeks police help as footpath railings keep getting stolen

Mumbai: BMC seeks police help as footpath railings keep getting stolen

No option for BJP and Shinde but to use the name of Balasaheb for winning elections: Uddhav...

No option for BJP and Shinde but to use the name of Balasaheb for winning elections: Uddhav...