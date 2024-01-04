Mumbai: City Civil And Sessions Court Bar Association Members Continue Strike, Initiate Chain Hunger Strike Until Concerns Addressed

Mumbai: City Civil And Sessions Court Bar Association Members To Continue Strike, Initiate Chain Hunger Strike Until Concerns Addressed | File Photo

The members of Bar Association of City Civil and Sessions court to continue their strike. The office bearers of the association has called for an extraordinary general body meeting, wherein they have called for Amaran Uposhan" or abstention from work and chain hunger strike until their concerns are addressed.

The association's statement

The association in its statement released on Wednesday said, In light of the absence of any communication from the concerned authorities, an extraordinary general body meeting has been convened.

"The advocates will also initiated an "Amaran Uposhan" or abstention from work and chain hunger strike until their concerns are addressed. The chain hunger strike will persist, and tomorrow will witness a continuation of the strike, with advocates urged to abstain from work," the statement said.

The association further said that they are seeking intervention of 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Mumbai for a resolution to the issues at hand.

The hunger strike by lawyers

The lawyers had called for a hunger strike starting from December 21. After observing strike for two days, the Association said it would continue from January 2, if the authorities failed to either stop or resolve the issue. On Monday, the Association had a meeting with the Principal Sessions judge and other members from the Administrative committee to discuss the issue. As the talks failed, the lawyers on Tuesday resumed their strike.