Mumbai: Chunabhatti Station Ensures Commuters Have Bad Journey

Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti railway station, a crucial hub on the Central Railway's Harbour line, presents a grim scenario of neglect and deterioration. The apathy on part of the officials concerned came to the fore during the Free Press Journal's weekly station audit campaign.

On Friday, this newspaper visited the station, which sees a daily influx of over 25,000 passengers and handles more than 400 trains, for a reality check. The ground situation revealed alarming conditions that pose risks to both commuters. The Chunabhatti station is grappling with a myriad of issues, including the lack of sanitation as well as safety.

Kamal Mishra

Kamal Mishra

Kamal Mishra

The commuters have to tread cautiously on platform 2 as it's riddled with potholes. The unaddressed problem could prove fatal during rush hours when travellers are in a hurry to board trains. Similar issue plagues platform 1 where a big crater has been covered with plywood, putting a question mark on the passenger safety. The stopgap measure highlights utter apathy on part of the officials concerned.

Another persistent issue is the presence of idle barricades obstructing passenger walkways on platform 2. Despite ongoing efforts to install an escalator for commuter convenience, work has stalled, leaving raw materials scattered on the site. The stench of the garbage lying next to the platform further adds to the woes. The station's backyard resembles a dumping ground, with the nearby locals and shop owners brazenly disposing of waste. Heaps of rubbish are also thrown in neglected areas beneath the staircases of the footover bridge.

Anti-social activities

The station's toilet facilities are also a cause for concern, particularly for women commuters. The public toilet adjacent to platform 2 has become a hotspot for anti-social activities. During the visit, the FPJ found a person sleeping in the corridor of the women's toilet, while a bottle of country-made liquor was lying next to him.

Complaints about the frequent closure of toilets, both for men and women, have fallen on deaf ears, bemoaned Vibha Kamble and Rajesh Kadam. The toilet facilities are usually closed, with someone sleeping in the corridor, they added. Moreover, the water hut intended to provide drinking water to passengers fails in its purpose as most taps run dry. The water purifier on platform 2 also remains non-functional, depriving commuters of access to clean drinking water.

Urgent need for intervention

There is an urgent need for intervention from railway authorities to address safety hazards, improve cleanliness and ensure the provision of essential facilities for commuters.