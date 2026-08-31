Mumbai: ‘Chilled Beer, Happy Hour’ Banner In Dahisar Sparks Questions Over Liquor Advertising Rules - Video |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on the internet shows a promotional banner advertising “Chilled Beer” and “Happy Hour” in Dahisar East, Mumbai. The alleged advertisement features images of beer, along with a contact number and the address of the shop.

The advertisement promoting beer has reportedly raised questions over liquor advertising rules. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a special offer allegedly being advertised to attract consumers.

Questions over liquor advertising rules

According to reports, the advertisement appears to raise concerns under Section 24 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, which restricts the printing, publication, display or distribution of advertisements that solicit the use of or offer an intoxicant. The Act’s definition of liquor also includes beer.

Furthermore, section 73 of the Act provides penalties for printing or publishing advertisements in contravention of its provisions. However, the video claims that the banner was later removed. The photograph of the alleged advertisement was also shared by a member of our audience.

No official statement yet

The final determination on whether the particular advertisement violated the law rests with the Maharashtra State Excise Department. As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding the alleged alcohol advertisement.

The incident has, meanwhile, sparked discussion over the display and promotion of liquor advertisements in public spaces.