'Beer Hai': Delhi Mercedes Driver Shows Liquor Bottle After Crushing 70-YO Woman To Death In Narela | VIDEO

New Delhi: A video showing a man identifying a bottle inside his Mercedes as “beer” after a fatal road accident in Delhi’s Narela has brought renewed attention to the suspected drunk-driving angle in the case. The crash, which occurred on Saturday morning, August 8, claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman and left three members of a family injured.

The incident took place around 8-8:30 am in the Mamurpur area of Narela, near Gate No. 1 of Himalaya Apartments, when a silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class allegedly collided head-on with a Maruti WagonR.

‘Beer Hai’: Bottle Seen Inside Mercedes After Crash

Footage from the accident site shows a beer bottle inside the Mercedes. When the man is asked what the bottle is, he is heard responding, “Beer hai.”

Police also recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm whether the Mercedes driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver’s blood sample has been collected and sent for forensic examination. The results are awaited and will determine whether additional provisions related to drunk driving are invoked.

70-Year-Old Woman Crushed Between Vehicles

According to police, the Mercedes and WagonR were travelling in opposite directions when they collided. The impact pushed the WagonR backwards into a stationary three-wheeler parked nearby.

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Urmila, a 70-year-old local resident, was reportedly out in the area to feed pigeons when she was caught between the WagonR and the parked vehicle. She suffered critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital.

The occupants of the WagonR a couple identified in reports as Narender Kumar and Geeta, along with their young daughter sustained injuries. They were taken for medical treatment, with the injured receiving further checks.

Mercedes Driver Arrested At Spot

The Mercedes was being driven by Shubham Sharma, a Narela resident and MA graduate. Reports said he had returned from a party with friends before the accident. The vehicle was reportedly borrowed or purchased from a friend, with ownership-related paperwork yet to be transferred.

Police apprehended Sharma at the scene following the crash.

Outer North District DCP Amit Kaushik said the driver’s sobriety appeared questionable and confirmed that liquor was recovered from the vehicle. The accused underwent a medical examination and was taken into custody.

Police Await Forensic Report

An FIR has been registered at Narela police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections concerning rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.

Police are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of the investigation. The forensic report on the driver’s blood sample is also awaited.

If alcohol consumption is confirmed, police may add relevant charges in the case.