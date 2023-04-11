Mumbai: Child sexual abuse content found on social media, unknown persons booked | FPJ File Image

Mumbai: The Manpada police have registered a criminal offence against an unknown person for uploading on social media two video clips containing child sexual abuse material. The case was registered after the local police was tipped-off by the Thane’s cyber cell police.

The complainant in the case is Assistant Police Inspector Suresh Dambre, 41, posted with the Manpada police station. The information contained a CD with two videos of 1.20 minutes and 30 seconds, respectively. The content was uploaded in December 2020. The information also had details of the IP address used to upload the content and the mobile numbers of the suspect.

A case has been registered under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Similar cases registered in December last year

In December last year, the Dharavi police had registered a case against two persons for allegedly publishing child pornography on Instagram and Facebook. The case was registered after the state police received a tip-off from the Central government providing information about the suspects who indulge in circulation of child pornography.

Similarly, Palghar police in December last year had registered a case against four persons for allegedly publishing child pornography content on social media.

To curb the menace of sharing child sexual abuse material online, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had initiated Operation Blackface in December 2019.