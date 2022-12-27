Thane: Man booked for uploading child pornography on Facebook

e-Paper Get App
The Bazarpeth police in Thane has registered a criminal offence against a man for allegedly posting a clip related to child pornography online. The case was registered after the local police was tipped-off by the Thane's Cyber Cell police.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Picture for representation | File
According to the police, the complainant in the case is AA More, a police sub-inspector posted with the Bazarpeth police station. The police received the information regarding a cyber-crime incident from the Cyber Cell of Thane police on Monday.

The information includes a CD of a one-minute video clip wherein an adult person could be seen sexually abusing a minor child, police said.

As per the information, the said video clip was uploaded on Facebook in April 2020. The information also had details of the Facebook user ID and the IP address which was used to upload the content.

Based on the information, the police had registered a case against the suspect under Section 67B (Punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Recently, the Dharavi police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly publishing child pornography content on Instagram and Facebook. The case was registered after the state police received a tip-off from the Central Government providing information about the suspects who indulge in the circulation of child pornography on social media.

Also, Palghar police had this month registered a case against four persons for allegedly publishing child pornography content on social media.

