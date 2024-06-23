 Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Gives Compensation Cheque And Job To Kin Of 'Untraceable' JCB Operator
JCB Operator Buried Under Debris Remains Untraceable Even After 25 Days.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
The CM handing over the compensation cheque and job offer to family of the buried JVB operator | FPJ

As promised, chief minister-Eknath Shinde handed over a compensation cheque amounting Rs.50 lakh (including Rs.15 lakh towards insurance claim from the private construction contractor-L&T) to the family of 38-year-old excavator machine operator -Rakesh Yadav who is trapped under the debris during the tunnel shaft excavation work for the ongoing Surya Water Supply Project along the Versova Bridge in Vasai for 25 days since 29, May.

Apart from the monetary compensation, the chief minister also offered a job to Rakesh’s brother-Durgesh to work in the private firm. Shinde who had visited the site on 14, June handed over the cheque and job letter at his residence in Thane in the presence of Rakesh’s wife- Sushila, daughters -Rishu, Pari song-Rinku, father Balchandra and brother Durgesh on Sunday. 

The incident was reported on the night of 29, May when Rakesh was lowering the machine into the shaft to excavate material during the tunnelling process to connect the underground pipeline to the Thane creek. However, the soil gave away and the wall structure collapsed, as the machine plunged to the bottom of the shaft along with the operator. A portable office container also fell into the excavation.

Immediately after the chief minister’s visit, armed forces and coast guard units were roped in to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel in the rescue operation with the help of advanced equipment. However, Rakesh continues to remain untraceable for 25 days. Although rescue operations are still underway, the chances of finding him alive have almost diminished. 

A team from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) had also conducted an inspection to assess the site conditions and structural stability. Based on the VJTI report further action will be taken, the chief minister had said.   

With Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of water, the project is part of MMRDA’s bulk water supply scheme to provide 403 MLD (million litres per day), which will be divided between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD, respectively. Master plan includes laying 176 km pipelines, 23 elevated storage reservoirs, 38 feeder mains.

