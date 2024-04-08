'Yogi's Bulldozer Effect': Local SP Leader Demolishes Illegal Constructions After Seeing JCB Near House, Later Finds Out It Was There Only To Dig A Drain

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath gifted with a replica of bulldozer which has gained a place of prominence in UP politics and also come to symbolize law and order for Yogi's supporters who call him 'Bulldozer Baba' |

A viral message did rounds on social media platform X on Sunday (April 7) with a hilarious claim to underline the "effect of Yogi's bulldozer". The message, shared by a Twitter handle that goes by the name "MJ@MJ_007Club" shared a thread that aims to emphasize the effect of bulldozer on law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh and how it has instilled fear among even politicians who have usurped land.

The viral message claims that a local SP leader in Uttar Pradesh (doesn't specify the name of specific place) who goes by the name of one "Haji Saab" panicked after seeing a bulldozer at a police station near his house.

Worried and thinking it was there to erase the illegal structures he had built to give shelter to his 14 buffaloes and another shed for parking his fortuner, the SP leader got the constructions demolished himself.

However, it later turns out that the JCB was at the police station because it had hit an auto-rickshaw while entering the narrow lanes of the village and that the auto-driver had lodged an FIR against the JCB driver and the police had seized the bulldozer.

Later, the leader finds out that the JCB was in the village not to bring down his illegal constructions but to dig a drain. However, it was too late as the damage was done for the SP leader.

Yogi's Bulldozer Effect: @myogiadityanath



A contract was given to dig a big drain in UP. The contractor needed a JCB machine for that. As per his requirement, he hired a JCB machine. While entering a narrow road, the JCB driver hit an auto, due to which the auto got damaged. — MJ (@MJ_007Club) April 7, 2024

It is not clear if the message is authentic (as it claims to be) or shared in jest to drive home the point that UP CM Yogi Adityanath's "bulldozer action" and crackdown on mafia has helped improve the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. However, going by the replies to the post on X, users appreciated and wished every law-breaking person or politician is instilled with the fear of "bulldozer action."