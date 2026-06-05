Mumbai Chief leader, Ashis Shelar joins beach clean-up drive & tree plantation drive on World Environment Day

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Friday participated in a beach clean-up drive on the occasion of World Environment Day along with party karyakartas at Chimbai Beach in Bandra West.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Shelar said, "Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, I'd like to say that we are all people who express love for nature. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, while upholding our religious practices and traditions and maintaining social awareness, we remain conscious and alert about the environment."

Today, on World Environment Day, I joined citizens and karyakartas at Chimbai Beach, Bandra West, for a beach clean-up drive with a simple resolve — cleaner shores, a greener Mumbai and a better tomorrow.



Arjun Kandhari, Core Committee Member of the World Sindhi Association and… pic.twitter.com/I5WqR4Up8n — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) June 5, 2026

Meanwhile, along with MLA Ashish Shelar, Arjun Kandhari, Core Committee Member of the World Sindhi Association and an active contributor to several social causes in Bandra, Ashish Pandey, Bandra West Mandal President, along with other party officials, karyakartas and citizens, also actively participated in the initiative.

In another post on X, Shelar was seen planting trees. "On the occasion of World Environment Day, tree plantation was carried out by participating in the tree plantation programme organised by Ward No. 100 of the Bandra West Assembly Constituency," wrote Shelar.

He further said that he was joined by BJP Mumbai Secretary Jitendra Raut, District President Virendra Mhatre, Corporator Swapna Mhatre, and several BJP office-bearers and workers during the event.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, is a globally celebrated occasion. On this day, millions of people participate in tree plantation drives and encourage one another to preserve the environment by reducing pollution, minimising waste and adopting sustainable practices.

Moreover, BJP leader Ameet Satam participated in an eco-friendly event organised at Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on Friday to mark World Environment Day. He was later seen cycling as part of an awareness drive, calling for environmental conservation and reduced pollution. The programme was organised under the K/West Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).