Mumbai: ‘Chhota Rajan has no respect for country’s law’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail application filed by gangster Chhota Rajan saying that he has no respect for the country’s laws and that he has many cases pending against him.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai of the Bombay High Court was hearing Rajan’s bail application in a case of attempt to murdering a hotelier. In this case, Rajan was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2019, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Special public prosecutor Pardeep Gharat argued that Rajan has 14-15 cases pending against him. “He has been convicted in seven cases, and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of murder of journalist J Dey,” said Gharat.

Urging HC not to grant bail to Rajan, Gharat said the gangster had fled India and travelled to several other countries under fake identities and passports before finally being arrested and extradited to India in November 2015.

However, senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, appearing for Rajan, argued that there was no credible evidence against him in the case. He argued that Rajan has been convicted on the charge of conspiracy only. All the other five accused persons in the case, including those who were actual assailants, have been granted bail. “So he deserves parity,” Pasbola said.

Pasbola further argued that there is no direct evidence against Rajan. He added, “Only a hearsay statement by two witnesses, which was not based upon their personal knowledge was cited as evidence… These statements were based on information given by one of their co-accused, who is absconding.”

Gharat, however, told HC that while Rajan had been in the CBI’s custody in the case since April 2016, his co-accused, who were granted bail, had been in custody since 2009.

Meanwhile, Justice Prabhudesai on Wednesday directed the CBI to submit a copy of the FIR, the statements of the witnesses in the case and a list of Rajan’s criminal antecedents within a week. The HC has kept the bail application for hearing after two weeks.