Mumbai: Chhota Rajan Gang Member Held With Illegal Pistol

An alleged member of the Chhota Rajan gang has been arrested for reportedly possessing illegal arms and ammunition. The accused, Shyam Pandurang Tambe alias Savio Rodrigues, 42, came out on bail in December 2019 in the case of firing at a Shiv Sena office-bearer.

According to the Crime Branch Unit 3, the action was taken on Monday evening after a tip-off received that a person is in the possession of an unlicensed pistol in Worli. Accordingly, a trap was laid in Jijamata Nagar and Rodrigues was spotted moving suspiciously. He was detained and his frisking led to the discovery of a country-made pistol, a magazine and three live cartridges. He was immediately taken into custody. A case has been filed against him under the Arms Prohibition Act at the Worli Police Station.

Previously, the accused has been allegedly involved in the cases of murder, attempt to murder, forcible theft and dacoity in the Worli area. In 2012, he was also named in two attempted murder offences. He was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for firing at the Sena office-bearer in Kopri, Thane, said a police officer.

Further investigation is underway to determine from where Rodrigues procured the weapon and for what purpose.