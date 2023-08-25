Mumbai: Chandivali’s 90-Ft Road To Be Built Soon, ₹28 Crore Tender Floated

File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to commence the construction of the 90-ft DP road in the Chandivali area, aimed at decongesting traffic along the Khairani road leading from Chandivali to Powai.

Responding to long-standing citizen demands, the civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal directed additional chief P Velrasu to oversee the project's progression. The envisioned road, connecting Andheri to Chandivali Farm Road and extending to the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), is projected to cost ₹27.78 crore, as per the tenders floated by deputy chief engineer of roads (eastern suburbs). The proposed DP road is expected to be 800-metre-long and 90-feet wide.

Project to unfold in two phases

The project will unfold in two phases, initially covering Nahar land and subsequently the land of the Shipping Corporation of India. Despite having already floated the tender, the construction will begin only after the acquisition of land from the Shipping Corporation of India and removal of existing structures. The civic body has issued 815 notices for the removal of structures on private land as well as the road, and suspects the proposed road to affect nearly 80 to 90 structures.

This action by BMC comes a day after a hunger strike was staged by Chandivali residents to demand the construction of the road. The 90-ft road is expected to be a big relief to commuters who spend 30 to 45 minutes to travel a 15-minute distance to JVLR.

