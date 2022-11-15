Mumbai: PAPs from Singh Estate to move for DP Road development

Tired of daily traffic jams, residents of Kandivali Lokhandwala, Hanuman Nagar staged a sit-in | FPJ

The main hurdle in the construction of the proposed DP Road at Kandivali East has been resolved, with the BMC issuing a circular to shift eligible slum dwellers of Singh Estate to construct the 120-m-long DP Road under the ambit of vital infrastructure projects.

The BMC has also put the proposal before the slum dwellers so they can seek monetary compensation in case they don't want to shift to homes provided by the civic body.

The move comes as a big relief to around 25,000 residents of Kandivali Lokhandwala and Hanuman Nagar, who face a struggle to reach Kandivali railway station from their location.

Last month, residents of the two areas launched an agitationon Akurli Road against the daily traffic jams which they have been facing for many years. Development of the proposed DP Road has been pending for several years.

The residents say there are 310 slums at Singh Estate andthe roadcanbe constructed if their occupants are shifted to another location.

“The DP Road was mentioned in the 1992 development plan but the then Congress corporator, MLAs and MP didn't pay attention. After coming into power in 2014, I have been following up on the issue to reach a logical conclusion,” BJP MLA of Kandivali East, Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, president of the Sohum Foundation and resident of Lokhandwala, Nitin Jha said, “This is nothing but an eyewash. The BMC elections are close and existing BJP leaders want to show they are doing something.”