 Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court,” read the post on X by the Minister of State (MoS), Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Central Government on Wednesday issued a notification appointing five advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The names include Nivedita Mehta, Prafulla Khubalkar, Ashwin Bhobe, Rohit Joshi, and Advait Sethna.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court,” read the post on X by the Minister of State (MoS), Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Read Also
Bombay HC Withdraws Termination Order Of Pune's Gokhale Institute VC Dr Ajit Ranade
article-image

SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of 5 Lawyers

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on Tuition, Residence, & Stipends Available, Check Details
Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on Tuition, Residence, & Stipends Available, Check Details

In September, the Supreme Court Collegium of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bhushan Gavai recommended the elevation of the five lawyers.

The SC Collegium recommended their names following a January 19, 2024 recommendation by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

The Bombay HC is currently functioning with 64 judges: 54 permanent judges and 10 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the HC, the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, is 94.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty...
article-image

Once the five lawyers take oath as judges, the total strength of the HC is likely to go up to 69.

The SC collegium, through another notification issued on September 24, had also recommended the elevation of four more lawyers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola; NCP...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola; NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...