Mumbai: Central Railway's Neral-Aman Lodge-Matheran Shuttle Services Sees Record Footfall; Over 3 Lakh Passengers Travel During April-Nov 2023 | FPJ

Mumbai: The scenic hill station of Matheran, nestled close to Mumbai, has long been a favourite getaway for city dwellers seeking respite from the urban hustle. A significant contributor to its popularity is the Central Railway's commendable effort in operating shuttle services between Neral/Aman Lodge and Matheran, not only ensuring a comfortable journey for tourists but also facilitating affordable and efficient transportation of materials.

From April to November 2023, these shuttle services recorded a remarkable achievement, carrying a staggering 3,34,042 passengers and generating an impressive revenue of Rs. 2.36 crore. "These figures underscore the pivotal role of the railways in providing safe and enjoyable travel experiences to those venturing to this picturesque destination" said senior officer of CR.

Central Railway's commitment to making Matheran accessible has not only positioned it as a premier tourist hotspot but also as a place that connects individuals with nature. "The shuttle services offer more than just transportation; they provide an immersive experience, allowing passengers to savour the beauty of Matheran up close" he said.

Toy Train Enhances Economic Development Of The Region

According to CR, the convenience and affordability of the toy train services have not only attracted tourists but have also played a vital role in the economic development of the region. The ability to transport materials efficiently has undoubtedly contributed to the overall success of these services.

"One of the highlights of this transportation network is the nostalgic journey on the Toy train. Beyond being a mode of transport, the Toy train ride adds a layer of charm and excitement, creating memorable moments for travelers. It's a journey that transcends the mundane, immersing passengers in the serene and natural ambiance of Matheran" further added an officials.

As Matheran continues to enchant visitors, the railways stand as a symbol of efficient connectivity and a partner in the ongoing success story of this beloved hill station.

"By providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, these services not only connect people but also connect them with the rich natural heritage of Matheran" said an official of CR.