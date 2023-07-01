Mumbai: Central Railway's Mega Block For Sunday; Details Here

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on July 02, 2023.

*Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm*

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.15 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund, will be further re-diverted on Dn slow line at Mulund station and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Slow Up trains to be diverted on fast track

Up slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast at Mulund station halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations will be further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

*Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm*

*(Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)*

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour lines

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.