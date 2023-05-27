 Mumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28

Mumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28

To clarify the situation, a CR official emphasized that there will be no mega block affecting the Main line and Harbour line.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
PTI

In order to ensure the maintenance and safety of the railway infrastructure, the Central Railway has declared a mega block on the Trans-Harbour line on May 28. The block, scheduled to commence at 11:10 am and conclude at 4:10 pm, will have a significant impact on the Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services, which will be temporarily suspended.

According to a press note released by the Central Railway on Friday, the cancellation includes Down line local services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel, departing from Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm, as well as Up line services for Thane, departing from Vashi/Nerul/Panvel between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm.

To clarify the situation, a CR official emphasized that there will be no mega block affecting the Main line and Harbour line on May 28, 2023. Consequently, train services on those lines will continue to operate as per their regular schedules.

Read Also
Central Railway's Vande Bharat trains popular among riders; highest occupancy recorded on...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28

Mumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28

Mumbai: Western Railway celebrates achievements of talented sportspersons in felicitation ceremony

Mumbai: Western Railway celebrates achievements of talented sportspersons in felicitation ceremony

Mumbai: Police reunite lost special needs child with mother

Mumbai: Police reunite lost special needs child with mother

Mumbai: 2 killed as two-wheeler rams into SCLR bridge divider

Mumbai: 2 killed as two-wheeler rams into SCLR bridge divider

Devotees to have ‘dress code’ in Maharashtra: Decision to be implemented across all temples

Devotees to have ‘dress code’ in Maharashtra: Decision to be implemented across all temples