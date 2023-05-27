Mumbai News: Central Railway announces mega block on Trans-Harbour line on May 28

PTI

In order to ensure the maintenance and safety of the railway infrastructure, the Central Railway has declared a mega block on the Trans-Harbour line on May 28. The block, scheduled to commence at 11:10 am and conclude at 4:10 pm, will have a significant impact on the Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services, which will be temporarily suspended.

According to a press note released by the Central Railway on Friday, the cancellation includes Down line local services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel, departing from Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm, as well as Up line services for Thane, departing from Vashi/Nerul/Panvel between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm.

To clarify the situation, a CR official emphasized that there will be no mega block affecting the Main line and Harbour line on May 28, 2023. Consequently, train services on those lines will continue to operate as per their regular schedules.