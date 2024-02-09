Mumbai: Central Railway's General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Inspects LTT, Kurla Station & Car Shed

In a proactive move towards enhancing commuter experience and ensuring operational excellence, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, undertook a thorough inspection on February 9, 2024. The inspection covered pivotal locations, including Kurla station, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and Kurla Car Shed.

Details of inspection

At Kurla Station, Yadav meticulously reviewed ongoing works on the east side, engaging with multiple agencies to streamline the process. He emphasized the need for expedited execution to elevate passenger amenities and overall travel satisfaction.

Moving to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, the General Manager assessed projects in progress, focusing on passenger conveniences and reinforcing safety measures. A keen eye was kept on ongoing station development works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Later the General Manager also visited the Kurla Car Shed where he discussed in detail about the highlights of the Mumbai Suburban system and major proposals for upgradation of the historic Car Shed. The General Manager focused on major failures of equipment such as propulsion system, traction motor and discussed action plan to minimize the failure. He also paid special attention to cleaning of suburban trains rakes and discussed the detailed process of cleaning and the various cleaning schedules.

Yadav also visited the inhouse prepared working model of the Suburban system with a running mini AC local train and inaugurated a trouble shooting directory.

Cash award to Kurla Car Shed

The General Manager announced a cash award of Rs.40,000/- to Kurla Car Shed. Senior Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present on the occasion.