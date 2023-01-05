Mumbai: Central Railways breaks its all-time high record for scrap revenue with Rs 349.99 crore generated

Mumbai: Over 550 crore revenue generated by Central and Western Railways in 7 months by selling scrap | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai's Central Railway division has reached an all-new feat of achievement by generating the highest ever revenue by selling scrap between the period of FY 2022-23 (April-December).

Rs 349.99 crore revenue generated in FY 2022-23 (April-December)

CR's Scrap Revenue is recorded at a total of Rs 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-December). This is the highest ever figure recorded by the railways.

Efforts taken to help “Zero Scrap Mission” succeed

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

4.79% growth in revenue compared to last year

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to December), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore from sale of scrap. This is the highest ever sale by Central Railway for the April to December period. This Scrap Revenue is 4.79% more when compared to the revenue of Rs. 333.98 crore achieved during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.