Central Railway creates history, records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian Railways

Central Railway detected 36.28 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel thereby registering a revenue of Rs.238.72 crore in financial year 2022-23 (April-December), shows a quantum jump of 63.46% over Rs. 146.04 crores achieved during the same period in 2021-22.

The revenue of Rs. 238.72 crores is the highest ever from ticket checking among Indian Railways. It may be mentioned here that the revenue of Rs.238.72 crores of Central Railway is for 9 months only while the previous highest ever Rs. 214.14 crore revenue of Central Railway was for the full financial year 2021-22.

To ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.