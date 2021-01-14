Mumbai: Central Railway's anti-tout seized 400 e-tickets worth Rs 6.43 lakh in December 2020

The Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai division said that its anti-tout squad has arrested three persons and seized 400 e-tickets worth Rs 6.43 lakh in the month of December 2020.
"In the wake of COVID-19 and a countrywide Lockdown and Unlock, Central Railway is running special and festival special trains for passengers. In its continued efforts to make available reserved tickets to bonafide passengers, Anti Tout Squad, Mumbai Division, Central Railway with the help of RPF conducts intensive checking drives against unauthorized ticket vendors," Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, said in a statement.
During intensive checks and special operations in the month of December 2020, the ATS team has arrested three touts and seized 400 e-tickets worth Rs 6.43 lakh. "A check conducted by the ATS team on 11.12.2020 led to the seizure of 68 e-tickets worth Rs.62,545. Similar operations on 23.12.2020 led to seizure of 273 e-tickets worth Rs.4,91,150 and 59 e-tickets worth Rs.89,832," Sutar said.
Meanwhile, all the above were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further prosecution.
The Central Railway has appealed to its passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets and to purchase their tickets from authorized agents or from Computerised Reservation Centres or book them online on the official website, www.irctc.co.in, in order to avoid inconvenience.
