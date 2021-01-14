Mumbai: Central Railway's anti-tout seized 400 e-tickets worth Rs 6.43 lakh in December 2020

During intensive checks and special operations in the month of December 2020, the ATS team has arrested three touts and seized 400 e-tickets worth Rs 6.43 lakh. "A check conducted by the ATS team on 11.12.2020 led to the seizure of 68 e-tickets worth Rs.62,545. Similar operations on 23.12.2020 led to seizure of 273 e-tickets worth Rs.4,91,150 and 59 e-tickets worth Rs.89,832," Sutar said.

Meanwhile, all the above were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further prosecution.

The Central Railway has appealed to its passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets and to purchase their tickets from authorized agents or from Computerised Reservation Centres or book them online on the official website, www.irctc.co.in, in order to avoid inconvenience.