Central Railway to run Rajdhani special train between Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin from Dec 30: Check out full schedule here

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday said that a Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).
The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.
Train number 01221 Rajdhani special will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 4.10 pm from December 30, it said. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day.
The release further said that 01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31 and reach CSMT on the next day at 11.50 am.
The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier, and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations in both directions.
Bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train will open on December 25. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains, the CR said.
Here is the full schecdule of trains:
Timings: 01221 Rajdhani special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 16.10 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 30.12.2020 till further advice and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11.00 hrs next day.
01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16.55 hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 31.12.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus 11.50 hrs next day.
Halts: Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonement
Composition: One AC First Class, Five AC-2 Tier, Eleven AC-3 Tier and one Pantry Car.
Reservation: Bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train excluding catering charges will open on 25.12.2020 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.