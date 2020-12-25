Central Railway to run Rajdhani special train between Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin from Dec 30: Check out full schedule here

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday said that a Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).

The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

Train number 01221 Rajdhani special will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 4.10 pm from December 30, it said. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day.

The release further said that 01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31 and reach CSMT on the next day at 11.50 am.

The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier, and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations in both directions.